Temptations Musical Does the Legendary Motown Group Proud

There’s probably no better way to experience a music artist’s evolution than on a theater stage, when it's done right. While biopics and documentaries can track trajectories, showing early personal histories and inspirations, they lack the in-person element. And concerts alone don't provide this kind of context, of course. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations has got it all, bringing the story of the legendary Motown group to live audiences with heart and, of course, lots of soul.

The show, which came to L.A. a few weeks ago and runs through the end of September, portrays The Temptations' humble beginnings, when narrator Otis Wlliams (played by Derrick Baskin) got some friends together from his Detroit neighborhood to pursue fame and fortune in the music business. He picked some real talents and soon they got the attention of Motown founder Berry Gordy, who helped them create their dynamic sound and dance-driven performance style. Ain't Too Proud is based on Williams' biographical book, and it covers all the expected Behind the Music–like plot points — creative control issues with Gordy, inflated egos, competitive band drama, womanizing and abuse, drug use and the struggle for equality that was occurring in the 1960s, when success for black performers didn’t necessarily mean respect and equality.

A theater marquee is the main backdrop, and life on the road provides the thematic thrust for this creative portrayal. Moving projections behind the actors help illustrate the historical moments that defined the era, and an impressive interchangeable set design helps move the story along, with additional performances by female contemporaries The Supremes and Tammi Terrell bringing some necessary female ferocity and charm to the mix.