Susan Slaughter Is Causing Mayhem in Movies and the Metal Scene

Los Angeles–area venues showcasing doom, war, grindcore, pagan, Viking, thrash, death, speed and black metal are few and far between, so the recent Slaughterhouse event at Teragram Ballroom was a much-anticipated bout of good, not-so-clean fun. And who was the manly hairy metal beast that organized this thrashy affair? Why, it wasn’t a manly beast at all.

Enter one Susan Slaughter (aka Nee Noelle), a horror film actress who is best known for her appearances as the paranormal expert on the SyFy series Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and Ghost Hunters Academy, as well as her current role on Travel Channel’s Paranormal Caught on Camera.

Slaughter is a dynamo, booking, curating, calling, driving, feeding and organizing every aspect of her passion project. “I’ve grown up loving horror and metal my whole life. Although I’ve had some success in the paranormal and in film, these are aspects of my taste that I don’t get to share within the paranormal community and film," she says. "I’ve also had this dream of being able to perfect the trifecta of being well known in paranormal, being well known in horror films and well known in music.”

