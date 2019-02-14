Superfine! Art Fair Makes Its Mark on Los Angeles

Founded in 2015 as a satellite to Art Basel Miami Beach, Superfine! has editions in New York, Washington, D.C., and now Los Angeles. Promising works by 250 artists across solo and gallery presentations, as well as curated sections, Superfine!’s buzzwords are inclusivity and accessibility, with 90 percent of the works priced between $100 and $5,000. “My favorite client,” Superfine! director and co-founder Alex Mitow tells the L.A. Weekly, “is a new collector.”

To achieve the goal of expanding ideas of what and who an art collector can be, Superfine! takes great care to balance the commercial with the curatorial. “We want exhibitors to make sales, of course,” Mitow says. But they are also committed to an overall experience for everyone that is vibrant, eclectic, organic. More than that — and this makes Superfine! a bit extra special — the show is uniquely reflective of Mitow and his partner, James Miille — as collectors and personalities. For example, during his interview with the Weekly, Mitow had to jump off the call for a quick moment — to organize an Uber from the airport for their favorite saxophone player, who flies in to perform at every edition. In L.A. he'll be blowing alongside DJ Jason Eldredge (KCRW).