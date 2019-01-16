Suffering for Fashion in 18th-Century France

"The Procession of Flagellants," in Belles Heures of the Duke of Berry , about 1405-08, Limbourg Brothers (Hermann, Paul, Jean), gold, silver, ink and tempera colors on parchment. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum

18th-century French undergarments The J. Paul Getty Museum

Is beauty pain? Find out when costume historian Maxwell Barr reveals unto you just how involved it was for the haute and the haughty to dress up in 18th-century France. Inspired by a recently closed exhibition of Marie Antoinette’s fancy lacquer collection — and perhaps in part by the current exhibition “The Renaissance Nude” — Artist-at-Work: French Fashion is Barr's salon, in which he'll dress a live model and unveil the daily undertaking required to assemble ensembles the coordination of which rivals any NASA rocket launch.