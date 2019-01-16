 


"The Procession of Flagellants," in Belles Heures of the Duke of Berry, about 1405-08, Limbourg Brothers (Hermann, Paul, Jean), gold, silver, ink and tempera colors on parchment. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum
"The Procession of Flagellants," in Belles Heures of the Duke of Berry, about 1405-08, Limbourg Brothers (Hermann, Paul, Jean), gold, silver, ink and tempera colors on parchment. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum
The J. Paul Getty Museum

Suffering for Fashion in 18th-Century France

David Cotner | January 16, 2019 | 6:00am
Is beauty pain? Find out when costume historian Maxwell Barr reveals unto you just how involved it was for the haute and the haughty to dress up in 18th-century France. Inspired by a recently closed exhibition of Marie Antoinette’s fancy lacquer collection — and perhaps in part by the current exhibition “The Renaissance Nude” — Artist-at-Work: French Fashion is Barr's salon, in which he'll dress a live model and unveil the daily undertaking required to assemble ensembles the coordination of which rivals any NASA rocket launch.

After that, take a deep breath, go see the exhibition “18th-Century Pastel Portraits" (which is on view through Oct. 13) — and thank your lucky stars that your concept of couture isn't something bordering on the suicidal

The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; Sat., Jan. 19, 1-3 p.m.; free.

