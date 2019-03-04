Struggling to Get the Cult of Cats

Since its debut in the early 1980s, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has not only become a classic but also has been divisive — people seem to either love it or hate it. Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical follows a tribe of cats on a night Eliot referred to as "the Jellicle choice" — when a cat is chosen to be reborn to a new life on what's known as the "Heaviside Layer."

As an avid musical fan myself, I was excited to finally see the iconic show at its Hollywood Pantages tour stop. I'm a fan of other Webber classics including Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, but I'd never seen Cats. Would I enjoy it as much? Despite being very excited to hear the timeless show tune "Memory" performed live and in its original context, my answer was a resounding no.

I knew what to expect from the semi-ridiculous costumes and the fact that the musical is literally about the feline species. What bothered and surprised me was that there is simply no story, no character development and no real attempt to explain what the hell is happening onstage. The format sees each cat pouncing into his or her own song and/or dance number, and then, thoughtlessly, it's on to the next.