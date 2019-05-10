Step Into Australian Desert Dreamtime at Olsen Gruin Gallery

Walk into Olsen Gruin Gallery in Culver City and step into another place and time. Surrounding viewers are what look like large-scale abstract expressionist paintings from the mid-century by mavericks who drank, cursed and smoked too much. But titles like "Mamungari ‘nya," "Ngura Pilti" and "Ngayuka mamaku ngura ini Makiri," all painted in 2018, are the first hint these might not be what they look like. In fact, they are figurative paintings by indigenous artists from Central Australia that constitute the dazzling new show, APY Lands LA: Central Desert Painters of Australia, through May 30 in Culver City. Presented in partnership with the Australian Consulate-General Los Angeles, it is the largest collection of Australian indigenous art ever shown in the Southland.

The two dozen-plus works in the show are holdovers from last March’s all-women show at the gallery’s New York space, with two male artists added for the Los Angeles entry. Practitioners are from Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands, shortened to APY Lands as in the exhibition title. A collective located in the northwest area of southern Australia, it features works by artists from Aboriginal-owned and-managed art centers like Tjala Arts, Kaltjiti Arts, Ernabella Arts, and Mimili Maku Arts.

“Before 1970, artists did not paint on linen. They painted in the sand or on rock. They would use their fingers or they would use ground pigment from ocher,” gallery co-founder Emerald Gruin tells the Weekly. “Post-1970, that’s when they started working with acrylic and linen, which they typically place on the ground and work around it.”