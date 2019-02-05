Spinning Thread Into Gold: FIDM's "Art of Motion Picture Costume Design"

Our city, in large part built on the dreams of Hollywood moviemaking, has had a long history with metamorphosis. Transforming ordinary-looking actors into diverse characters such as 16th-century royalty (Mary Queen of Scots), 1970s rock stars (Bohemian Rhapsody) or Wakandan superheroes (Black Panther) is the duty of many film studio departments, including makeup, hair and props. But often the bulk of the job falls into the gifted hands of a costume designer who is cast into the role of magician, weaving spells through clothing to help tell a story. We are fortunate in Los Angeles to have a front-row seat to Academy Award season, and FIDM's exhibit, the 27th annual "Art of Motion Picture Costume Design," is instrumental in helping shine some light behind the scenes of this particular kind of movie magic.

Opening today and running through April 12, this free exhibition, downtown at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum, displays more than 100 costumes from 25 recent films, including creations from all five costume designers nominated for the upcoming 91st Academy Awards (to be handed out Feb. 24). Each wardrobe piece was designed to give identity and persona to a film character and in that way is an extension of the script. Though each stands alone beautifully as unique art, every piece is brought to mythological life when seen in context of its film.



EXPAND A look from Mary Queen of Scots Nikki Kreuzer