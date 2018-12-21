"Space" Is the Place at Moskowitz Bayse

"Space" is the current exhibition at Moskowitz Bayse Gallery, from multimedia artist Christopher Richmond, and it's a multidimensional trip — literally. A suite of photographs as well as sculptural works and energetic drawings support the centerpiece of the project: the three-channel, feature-length video Hyperway. With shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Solaris and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the film is an epic work of sci-fi surrealism with a decidedly humorous and philosophical bent.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
With the California desert standing in for alien planets, and a Honda doing the work of a rocket ship, our protagonists have adventures in consciousness that prompt questions about the nature of reality, the purpose of art, the potential of unfettered imagination and what it means to boldly go. Though it's on view during regular gallery hours through Dec. 22, on Sunday, Dec. 23, the gallery hosts a matinee screening of the entire film, popcorn provided.
Moskowitz Bayse, 743 N. La Brea Ave.; Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.; free with RSVP.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!