Christopher Richmond, Hyperway installation viewEXPAND
Christopher Richmond, Hyperway installation view
Courtesy Moskowitz Bayse

"Space" Is the Place at Moskowitz Bayse

Shana Nys Dambrot | December 21, 2018 | 12:22pm
"Space" is the current exhibition at Moskowitz Bayse Gallery, from multimedia artist Christopher Richmond, and it's a multidimensional trip — literally. A suite of photographs as well as sculptural works and energetic drawings support the centerpiece of the project: the three-channel, feature-length video Hyperway. With shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Solaris and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the film is an epic work of sci-fi surrealism with a decidedly humorous and philosophical bent.

Christopher Richmond, Hyperway installation viewEXPAND
Christopher Richmond, Hyperway installation view
Courtesy Moskowitz Bayse

With the California desert standing in for alien planets, and a Honda doing the work of a rocket ship, our protagonists have adventures in consciousness that prompt questions about the nature of reality, the purpose of art, the potential of unfettered imagination and what it means to boldly go. Though it's on view during regular gallery hours through Dec. 22, on Sunday, Dec. 23, the gallery hosts a matinee screening of the entire film, popcorn provided.

Moskowitz Bayse, 743 N. La Brea Ave.; Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m.; free with RSVP.

Christopher Richmond, Space installation viewEXPAND
Christopher Richmond, Space installation view
Courtesy Moskowitz Bayse

