"Space" Is the Place at Moskowitz Bayse

"Space" is the current exhibition at Moskowitz Bayse Gallery, from multimedia artist Christopher Richmond, and it's a multidimensional trip — literally. A suite of photographs as well as sculptural works and energetic drawings support the centerpiece of the project: the three-channel, feature-length video Hyperway. With shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Solaris and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the film is an epic work of sci-fi surrealism with a decidedly humorous and philosophical bent.

EXPAND Christopher Richmond, Hyperway installation view Courtesy Moskowitz Bayse

