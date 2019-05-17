Shopping Pick: Oddities Flea Market

If the plethora of horror cons and alternative shopping events in L.A. is any indication, our city is filled with a bunch of weirdos. Weirdos with money to burn! Locally curated events for fans of pop culture-minded treasures with dark tastes abound, so for out-of-towners to generate excitement in this arena, you know they gotta be good at what they do. Oddities Flea Market, put together by cool Brooklyn couple Ryan Matthew Cohn and Regina Cohn, returns to Los Angeles after a successful inaugural event last year — and this time, joined by Atlas Obscura, known for their eccentric-minded events.

Expect medical and anatomical ephemera, natural history items, specimens, taxidermy, gothic home decor, one-of-kind jewelry, freaky art and all kinds of curiosities you simply must have in your life, with some great local shops, artisans and sponsors backing the Spring event including Memento Mori LA, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab

Bearded Lady Vintage & Oddities, L'ecole Des Femmes, Dark Art Emporium, Century Guild and Veneration of Light.

VIP tickets (sold through Atlas Obscura) score you early access to all the ghoulish goodies, but try not to shop til you drop. There's an afterparty featuring music, absinthe cocktails and "ethereal" performances later. Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; Sat., May 18, 8:30-11:45 p.m.; $40, $65 VIP. atlasobscura.com/events/.