Shatter Frustration and Share Fun at Women Breaking Plates

Most of us have experienced the visceral release of breaking stuff to release frustration, although for the most part it's not done with planning or intention but rather in the heat of the moment, without much thought or control. Those who do it don't really enjoy it; most of the time they regret it. They feel like they "lost it," and sometimes they destroy dinnerware, glasses or knick-knacks they actually like. Not a good feeling. But throwing something glass or ceramic against a wall or onto the floor, watching it shatter to bits while absorbing the piercing, cracking, splitting sounds can be not only cathartic in the moment but a focused exercise of expression.

This is the idea behind Women Breaking Plates, a one-night event that invites women to "break free," figuratively and literally. At the last such event, 400 plates were broken by a reported 66 women looking to find release from stress, depression, anger, PTSD due to sexual abuse, harassment, work problems, kids, relationship challenges and simply, life.

Courtesy Women Breaking Plates