Save Room for Desert X: Participating Artists Announced

Desert X is less of an art fair and more of a biennial land-art festival, with site-specific artworks happening at something like 20 wildly varied sites across Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and the Salton Sea. It's on view from Feb. 9 through April 21.

Until this morning, this edition’s roster of participating artists had been a closely guarded secret. Here are the Individual artists and arts collectives planning incursions into the land and the mythology. It includes painters, sculptors, performance artists and a sizable contingent from the technology intersection, especially in the AI and XR areas.

Exactly what each artist will be doing on his or her project sites is still basically secret (watch this space for a report from the media preview happening Feb. 7-8), but in the meantime you can poke around their Instagrams and get a sense of what they might be thinking.

Iván Argote @ivan_argote

Steve Badgett & Chris Taylor @land_arts

Nancy Baker Cahill @nancybakercahill, @4thwallapp

Cecilia Bengolea @ceciliabengolea

Pia Camil @piacamil

John Gerrard @johngerrard.inst

Julian Hoeber @julianhoeber

Johannes Helden @astroecology

Jenny Holzer @jennyholzerstudio

Iman Issa #imanissa

Norma Jeane #shybot

Hakan Jonson #hakanjonson

Mary Kelly #marykelly

Armando Lerma @chiefs_sign_painting

Eric N. Mack @ernatmack

Cinthia Marcelle #cinthiamarcelle

Postcommodity (Twitter): @Postcommodity

Cara Romero @cararomerophotography

Sterling Ruby #sterlingruby

Kathleen Ryan @katieryankatieryan

Gary Simmons @garysimmonsstudio

Superflex @superflexstudio

EXPAND Desert X 2019's curators are Neville Wakefield, left, Matthew Schrum and Amanda Hunt. Daniel Hojnacki

2017's inaugural edition saw sculptural works, architectural interventions, performances and happenings in mostly outdoor locations in the towns and so-called empty spaces in between, from nature reserves to abandoned homes, vacant storefronts, billboards and hotel rooms. With today’s artists announcement, the curatorial team of artistic director Neville Wakefield (who helmed the inaugural in 2017) and co-curators Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum is clearly signaling an expanded field for 2019, as the artists enact a range of creative responses to the climate and geography, the indigenous history and spiritual significance, along with pop cultural tropes of the desert, as both a place and an idea.

EXPAND Norma Jeane, Shybot at Desert X 2017 Lance Gerber

Coachella Valley locations, Feb. 9-April 21; free. desertx.org. Desert X "hubs" with maps, merch, the newly released Desert X 2017 catalog and, hopefully, bottles of cold water and sunscreen, will be open in the towns of Indio, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Grand opening party, Friday, Feb. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.; $125.

Bus tours: Every Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; $75.

Special event: Desert X and Palm Springs Art Museum will present "Desert, Why?" a three-day symposium celebrating art and the environment, from March 1-3.



