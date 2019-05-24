Sashaying Through L.A. Drag Nightlife Herstory

From Milton Berle to Flip Wilson to Divine to RuPaul, charismatic men in showbiz have donned women's clothing to amuse and enthrall. Drag's been seen often on stage and screen since the earliest days of entertainment, but it wasn't until the late '80s and early '90s that the art form emerged from the underground to infiltrate nightlife — at least in America — in an immersive and impactful way. And by the time Ru went mainstream, hitting the charts with her song "Supermodel" and soon after scoring her own talk show on VH1, we had already had androgynous stars from the U.K. like David Bowie, Boy George and Pete Burns seducing us with the eye candy of straight and queer men in makeup making music, not to mention audacious theatrical examples like Harvey Fierstein in La Cage Aux Folles and John Waters' cha-cha heel wearing muse in cult classics Pink Flamingos and Female Trouble.



In L.A., the time was ripe for cross-dressin' excess and revelry. West Hollywood clubs were serving it too, with lip-sync shows featuring bodacious boys channeling Donna Summer, Cher and requisite divas. WeHo, of course, remains one of the most plentiful nightlife options in terms of drag entertainment and staples Hamburger Mary's, Rage and The Abbey have been consistently showcasing it over the past few decades, starting back in the day alongside now-gone gay grottos such Peanuts/7969 (hosted by Viva Sex), the La Cage stage show (starring the magical Gyspy), The Love Lounge, Here and many more.

Courtesy Vaginal Davis

But other parts of L.A. were getting their own dose of drag glamour. In the '80s, downtown parties including Egg Salad and Plastic Passion saw sprinklings of drag, as did the goth and punk scene with performers such as Rozz Williams, Ginger Coyote and Sean deLear pushing gender fashion boundaries. If you were a "Melrose kid," aka one who shopped at seminal indie stores like Retail Slut or Vinyl Fetish, chances are you also paid a visit up the street on La Brea for La Plaza bar's festive Mexican drag show.