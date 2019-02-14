GoLA Pick: Alison Knowles' Salad Days

"Whenever you eat a salad, you are performing a piece," Alison Knowles says, and this evening she reprises her infamous 1962 performance piece, Proposition #2: Make a Salad, in which her cutting and slicing of vegetables is amplified before she serves the massive, ephemeral creation to the audience as part of Fluxus Spotlight. ("This performance's salad will be vegan and gluten-free," L.A. Phil notes helpfully.) The work is a quintessential example of the Fluxus impetus — seemingly spontaneous art that is about the process of invention — and related cryptic event scores that are closer to artistic pranks than to traditional music-making. L.A. Percussion Quartet and dozens of percussionists hammer out the world premiere of Ryoji Ikeda's 100 Cymbals, a convulsive, epic work that should be both visually and musically striking.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.; Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.; $15. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.