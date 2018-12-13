Robbie Conal’s Free Speech Zone

Legendary artist Robbie Conal wears many hats along with his favorite "Enemy of the People" T-shirt — painter, activist, satirist, teacher, progressive icon and, of course, all-star among L.A. Weekly alumni. His "Artburn" feature ran from 1997 to 2003 or so, but he'd been contributing writing and illustration for years before that. A lot of incredible work lit up the pages during his tenure, but for our 40th anniversary, we look back at a particularly incendiary moment — the Herculean undertaking that was the L.A. Weekly Daily, a run of special editions brought out each day of the 2000 Democratic National Convention, which was happening in Los Angeles.

That was the year of the infamous police batons and rubber bullets incidents in the fenced-off area behind Staples Center, dubbed the free speech zone but more colloquially known as the protest pit, and it did get violent and ugly out there. "When [the Democrats] came to Los Angeles for their convention," Conal writes in the notes in his Weekly covers anthology ARTBURN, "the Weekly went daily, and so did I. Five covers in four days. Tipper had her own pull-out section on Al's day. You go, grrrrl! She's such a rocker. (Or just off her meds.)"