RISK’s Personal Archive Opens for a Pop-Up Sale at the Mayfair

Maybe Marie Kondo paid him a visit recently. Or maybe he just needs room at the studio for all the breakthrough new work he’s been making. But for whatever reason, legendary street and gallery artist Kelly “RISK” Graval is upping the ante on his curatorial residency at the Mayfair Hotel this weekend. For one night and one day only, he’ll be selling works from his personal archive of more than a decade.
“From the Vault” is hosted inside on-site gallery Regime Contemporary, the epicenter of the hotel-wide contemporary urban art installation that RISK curated for the public and private spaces in advance of its feted opening late last year.
RISK will be on-site to answer questions and sign autographs. The show and sale are free to attend; guests can RSVP via the Eventbrite link for a chance to win an autographed print.
The Mayfair Hotel, 1256 W. Seventh St., downtown. Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 9, noon-6 p.m. Free.
