RISK’s Personal Archive Opens for a Pop-Up Sale at the Mayfair

Maybe Marie Kondo paid him a visit recently. Or maybe he just needs room at the studio for all the breakthrough new work he’s been making. But for whatever reason, legendary street and gallery artist Kelly “RISK” Graval is upping the ante on his curatorial residency at the Mayfair Hotel this weekend. For one night and one day only, he’ll be selling works from his personal archive of more than a decade.

“From the Vault” is hosted inside on-site gallery Regime Contemporary, the epicenter of the hotel-wide contemporary urban art installation that RISK curated for the public and private spaces in advance of its feted opening late last year.

Related Stories RISK Assessment: Contemporary Art at the Mayfair Los Angeles