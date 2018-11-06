Riding the Sexy Liberal Blue Wave With Stephanie Miller

On Election Day it remains to be seen if the much-touted "blue wave" will actually wash away the ugliness and lies of Trumpian politics, but either way, Stephanie Miller has been riding it and taking liberals along with her via her popular radio program and live comedy shows. On Saturday, Nov. 3, a sold-out audience gave Miller a raucous standing ovation at the Saban Theatre, the third and final show in the progressive radio host and comedian’s Sexy Liberal Blue Wave Tour. The crowd — which included attorney Gloria Allred — seemed to channel its collective frustration with the Trump administration into extra emphatic and lingering cheers and applause, and when the orgasmic glee in the room finally climaxed, Miller joked, “That is a lot of DNA stains on my blue dress, Los Angeles.”

As host of The Stephanie Miller Show on SiriusXM, the Los Feliz–based broadcaster spends several hours a day talking about politics and current events, and since L.A. Weekly spoke to Miller about her rising profile last year, she's only gotten more popular. So how does she manage to make people laugh in what feels like a never-ending onslaught of bad news? “Trust me, to most of us comedians, it’s just as not-funny and scary and sad as it is to everybody else, but what we do is try to empower people with laughter,” Miller says, explaining that liberal comedians have always “punched up" their targets, criticizing people and institutions with more power in an attempt to weaken them. “To me, the reason the right-wingers aren’t funny is because they punch down. They punch at people less fortunate than they are.”

