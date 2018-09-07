"Revenge of Slashback Video" Rewinds to Horror's VHS Heyday

One year ago, a time capsule was unsealed in Burbank. "Slashback Video," a loving homage to the days of independently owned video rental shops at the Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum in Magnolia Park, offered a peek into the past with an installation featuring VHS and Beta cassettes, mostly of the horror and B-movie variety. With vintage video nasties galore, the mock store celebrated the days when distributors had to sell a scary movie based on the gruesome box art alone.

This Saturday, Sept. 8, co-creators Ryan Turek and Ciara Aumentado and Mystic Museum owners Erick Wessel and Kiko Bailey will reopen the video vault with "Revenge of Slashback Video," a second helping of the mixed-media memorial to ’80s and ’90s horror cinema. Returning to its original location at the Mystic Museum, the exhibit offers retro aficionados another chance to revisit the lost art of the video store, including old box art and offbeat in-store displays from the past along with new creative concoctions inspired by them from the brains of local artists.

This encore performance of "Slashback Video" was due to the monster success of the first exhibit, an idea that first came to fruition thanks to a lively chat between friends. “The original installation was born out of dinnertime talk, to be honest … one of those, ‘wouldn’t it be cool if’ conversations. We approached our pals at the Mystic Museum with the idea and they loved it as much as we did,” Aumentado says. “Planning for the show was 100 percent a team effort, and what came out of it was a really good amalgamation of what all of us loved and remembered from our mom-and-pop video stores growing up.”