Regina King Matters: An Appreciation

Did you hear it? When 48-year-old Regina King slid her beautifully sculpted black-woman leg from under the slit of her crisp, white Oscar de la Renta gown to stand perfectly still in her #glow on the red carpet? When she waved and steepled her hands in prayer with a slight bow to (off-camera) people she knew? The earth moved. The earth moved for Regina King.

Fans, family and friends have supported King since her 1985 debut as a teen actress in the television sitcom 227 as Brenda Jenkins, then in her classic cameo in Boyz in the Hood in 1991 and, of course, in her role as best friend to Janet Jackson in 1993 film Poetic Justice. All this, before her Feb. 24 triumphant win at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for her harrowing performance in Barry Jenkins’ film adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel, If Beale Street Could Talk. King plays Sharon Rivers, the mother of Tish, her lovestruck, pregnant daughter in love with Fonny, the boyfriend framed and jailed for a crime he did not commit.

For the love of her daughter and unborn grandson, King’s character not only confronts Fonny’s harsh, Bible-thumping mother but travels to Puerto Rico in a futile attempt to get a confession from Victoria Rogers, the woman who lied about Fonny raping her. This scene in the shadowy alley, where Sharon attempts to convince Victoria to do the right thing, is every mother’s nightmare. King channels this universal mother’s instinct to help her child to be happy at all costs.