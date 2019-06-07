 


    Herban Planet
Eve Ensler
Eve Ensler
Paula Allen

Readings Pick: Eve Ensler

Falling James | June 7, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Eve Ensler has used the power of words to champion female sexuality in her landmark and ever-evolving 1996 play, The Vagina Monologues. She has also used her words to lay bare the secrets of her life in the memoir In the Body of the World and to empower women in such books as I Am an Emotional Creature: The Secret Life of Girls Around the World. And after waiting in vain for much of her life to hear her father acknowledge and show repentance for reportedly abusing her as a child, Ensler wrote the words for him instead in The Apology, a cathartic and healing account of her tragic childhood that she discusses with vocalist Idina Menzel.

Ann & Jerry Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica; Mon., June 10, 8 p.m.; $27. (310) 828-5582, livetalksla.org.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

