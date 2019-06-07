 


Readings Pick: Amanda Montell's Wordslut

Falling James | June 7, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Amanda Montell loves language. The local writer and self-described "wordy gal" not only revels in words and their multiple definitions, she also celebrates the secret meanings and usages of words in her new book, Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language. The local writer parses the histories, the distinctions between, and the meanings of such loaded words as "bitch" and "woman," as well as the Valley Girl tendency to, like, use "like" too often. These seemingly simple and lighthearted digressions lead to more serious points about how language is used by those in power to divide us all.

Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Wed., June 12, 7:30 p.m.; free. (323) 660-1175, skylightbooks.com.

