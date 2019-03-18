RAW Artists: Still Natural After All These Years

Angy Boss Beauty and F/X RAW Artists

Ten years ago, fashionista, stylist and art lover Heidi Luerra had an idea, a vision really. Noticing not only a disconnect between independent artists and their audiences and potential collectors but also between a range of creative enterprises in design and beauty and potential clients, she set out to conceptualize an interdisciplinary showcase that could start not only to build direct patronage relationships but also to build bridges between artists in different but resonant creative sectors.

But this was not a trade show or a networking event — this was always also a damn good party. And on Wednesday, March 20, in downtown L.A. where it all began, it’s time to throw a proper RAW Artists (once known as Natural Born Artists) birthday.