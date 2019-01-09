 


4
Pulp FictionEXPAND
Pulp Fiction
Miramax

Pulp Fiction (Drunk) Is a Muthaf*cking Amazing Idea

L.A. Weekly | January 9, 2019 | 11:10am
What better way to make sense of a complicated film than drinking your confusion away? Tonight's Comedians Cinema Club presents Pulp Fiction (Drunk), during which comedians re-enact this violent masterpiece with all the charm of a drunken relative cornering you on Simchat Torah with tales of half-remembered adventures that go nowhere and ethnic slurs about furniture.

Other films upcoming in these inebriated interpretations include Forrest Gump and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. But Quentin Tarantino's classic may be the ultimate celluloid experience when it comes to memorable banter; banter that just might be begging for some boozy new interpretation. Or not.

Curse words do roll off the tongue better after a couple stiff ones, so we're guessing scenes like Samuel L. Jackson's epic scripture recitation in the first killing scene will benefit from a little liquid courage. If it doesn't, it's sure to be entertaining regardless. Of course, nobody will ever come close to the mesmerizing badassery of the real Jackson as Jules, as seen in the clip below.

Black Rabbit Rose, 1719 N. Hudson Ave., Hollywood; Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m.; $15. (323) 461-1464, comedianscinemaclub.com.

