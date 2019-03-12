Pro Tips for Artists With an Entrepreneurial Spirit at the Not Real Art Conference

Everyone in the art world knows that the old systems of patronage and gallery representation aren’t exactly the foundation of an artist’s career these days. Between the fall of the elite, whitebox sales model and the rise of street art and the internet, artists have been forced to take on the duties of representing themselves in a whole world of situations, from contracts and permits to press attention and property rights.

For the L.A.-based Crewest Studio (established 2002), the new normal has been a source of inspiration for years, with projects ranging from curated gallery-style shows to the big-ticket commission and branding projects being just some of the unique, modern-day opportunities it hashelped artists pursue.

Crewest has been out ahead of this particular curve for years already, so it makes sense that it would eventually have its own podcast. The Not Real Art podcast is a topical series of conversations between Scott “Sourdough” Power, artist and co-founder of Crewest Studio, and his longtime collaborator, artist Man One. They discuss their “love/hate” relationship with the way the art world works today.