Philip Colbert: A Lobster Pops Up Over Beverly

There’s no renter yet for the former Taschen gallery store on Beverly Boulevard, so Saatchi’s Unit London has taken over the space until at least April 15 — as the giant cartoonish lobster on the roof might have tipped you. That’s the alter ego of artist Philip Colbert, whose eponymous neo-pop surrealist brand is London’s epitome of cheeky hip.

With a career primarily in design, Colbert contributed some paintings to a group show at the Tate Modern in 2015 before breaking out at Saatchi Gallery last year with his "Hunt Paintings," which are now on view in Los Angeles. Two sculptures, several figurines and 29 canvases fill out the ambitious show, including the mural-sized Hunt Triptych, made up of two sprawling canvases teeming with pop culture and fine-art iconography, evidence of a feverishly busy 2018 in the studio.

EXPAND Philip Colbert at Unit London's Beverly Boulevard pop-up Jordan Riefe

These epic works based on classic compositions by Rubens and Van Dyck incorporate elements such as a Picasso warrior, sword drawn, about to smite a lion. Behind him a figure by George Condo reaches for his arm. A Basquiat figure rides a Rubenesque horse, spearing the lobster man in fried-egg pajamas as the lion digs its fangs into his groin. The lobster man dominates the show, a plethora of portraits, some figurines and more exploits on canvas involving Roy Lichtenstein’s hot dog, David Hockney’s swimming pools, Man Ray’s ball bearings, Salvador Dalí’s lobster telephone, William Shakespeare with a glass in hand, spattered with arrow icons, likes and emojis.