Party Picks: A Wild Pride Warm-Up Weekend Awaits

Friday, May 31



Pride Month kicks off with the Skirball Center's Late Night! Pride in Fashion, an evening celebration featuring after hours walk-throughs (6-10 p.m.) of their exhibitions Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite and Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich. The Gernreich exhibit celebrates the influential designer and his work — which included the introduction of the "monokini," the thong, unisex caftans, and pantsuits for women, to name a few of his innovations. The exhibit explores how this visionary defied style norms and championed authentic expression in fashion, and his life was no different; the designer was an out and proud gay man who championed homosexual rights at time when doing so was neither easy nor simple. Skirball's popular style survey is a fitting and fun way to mark Pride Month, with dancers from Luminario Ballet modeling the designer's iconic costumes, plus Hello DJ on the decks, food trucks and a cash bar. The Getty, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Bel-Air; Fri., May 31, 6-10 p.m.; $5, free for members. skirball.org/programs/special-event/late-night-pride-fashion





EXPAND Last year's Venice Pride block party Star Foreman

Saturday, June 1



A tasty time should be had by all at Fruitcake, "an all-day, outdoor, queer vendor market featuring fine art, clothing, crafts, jewelry, home goods, food & beverage, DJs and live performances." Presented by Lockwood51 and The Redline Bar, the party will also have drinks, photo ops with a photo booth installation by artist Rakeem Cunningham, hair-do's and snips by Eli Shaffer to benefit Trans Lifeline, a performance hour by Blasia Discoteca and DJs Mateo Segade, Trial & Error, Bae Banxx and more. Protein-packed drag personality Meatball hosts. 1001 N Broadway, Elysian Park; Sat., June 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $5-$7 suggested donation (proceeds go to Gender Justice LA). More info here.

Pride weekend in Venice gets a little trashier as Heal the Bay and Venice Pride host a Pride Beach Cleanup Saturday morning. Meet at the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower north of the Skate Park at the end of Brooks Avenue at 8:30 a.m. All participants must register and sign a mandatory waiver. Then it's the 4th Annual Venice Pride Sign Lighting & Block Party, a free community event featuring DJ Victor Rodriguez (“Bears In Space”), exhibitors, food trucks and more. 99 Windward Ave, Venice. Lighting ceremony starts at 8:30 p.m. More info at venicepride.org