Party Picks: A Wild Pride Warm-Up Weekend Awaits

Friday, May 31
Pride Month kicks off with the Skirball Center's Late Night! Pride in Fashion, an evening celebration featuring after hours walk-throughs (6-10 p.m.) of their exhibitions Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite and Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich. The Gernreich exhibit celebrates the influential designer and his work — which included the introduction of the "monokini," the thong, unisex caftans, and pantsuits for women, to name a few of his innovations. The exhibit explores how this visionary defied style norms and championed authentic expression in fashion, and his life was no different; the designer was an out and proud gay man who championed homosexual rights at time when doing so was neither easy nor simple. Skirball's popular style survey is a fitting and fun way to mark Pride Month, with dancers from Luminario Ballet modeling the designer's iconic costumes, plus Hello DJ on the decks, food trucks and a cash bar. The Getty, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Bel-Air; Fri., May 31, 6-10 p.m.; $5, free for members. skirball.org/programs/special-event/late-night-pride-fashion
Saturday, June 1
A tasty time should be had by all at Fruitcake, "an all-day, outdoor, queer vendor market featuring fine art, clothing, crafts, jewelry, home goods, food & beverage, DJs and live performances." Presented by Lockwood51 and The Redline Bar, the party will also have drinks, photo ops with a photo booth installation by artist Rakeem Cunningham, hair-do's and snips by Eli Shaffer to benefit Trans Lifeline, a performance hour by Blasia Discoteca and DJs Mateo Segade, Trial & Error, Bae Banxx and more. Protein-packed drag personality Meatball hosts. 1001 N Broadway, Elysian Park; Sat., June 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $5-$7 suggested donation (proceeds go to Gender Justice LA). More info here.
Pride weekend in Venice gets a little trashier as Heal the Bay and Venice Pride host a Pride Beach Cleanup Saturday morning. Meet at the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower north of the Skate Park at the end of Brooks Avenue at 8:30 a.m. All participants must register and sign a mandatory waiver. Then it's the 4th Annual Venice Pride Sign Lighting & Block Party, a free community event featuring DJ Victor Rodriguez (“Bears In Space”), exhibitors, food trucks and more. 99 Windward Ave, Venice. Lighting ceremony starts at 8:30 p.m. More info at venicepride.org
SaMo Pride and Smorgasburg LA’s present Popup on the Pier kicking off a month of festivities highlighting LGBTQ+ awareness, empowerment and inclusivity in Santa Monica. Highlighting gay vendors, they'll have specialty items including Onch Movement's pink bites, and much more. Ninety food and shopping vendors, a beer garden, live DJs and more throughout the day. 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. More info and more Santa Monica events at smpride.com.
Sunday, June 2
Forced to re-schedule its anniversary party last week due to rain, the wet and wild pansexual extravaganza known as Summertramp pops up this weekend, and the forecast is sunny and sexy! Another Pride week warm-up, Andres Rigal's audacious soiree will now have a charitable component too. As we wrote about last week, DJ Nelstar, a beloved figure in the LGBTQ club community has been battling cancer, and things have taken a tough turn with his fight. A fundraiser has been been created and a portion of the proceeds from the Tramp (where the beatsmith often spun) will do directly to helping his cause. Celebrating nine years of naughty antics, sizzling fashion and music, the waterpark-style playground and dance bash offers inflatable aparatus, slides, a pool, a bounce house, games and waterguns, and an "astro turf oasis" for those who prefer to stay dry. DJs all day include Aaron Colbert, Aaron Elvis, Casey Alva, Daisy O'Dell, Derek Monteiro, Jodie Harsh, Josh Peace, Your Muther and Whitney Fierce. Also expect a taco stand, ice cream truck, two full bars, booze, bubbly and beer specials, and thousands of free Jell-O shots. Guest are encouraged to "peacock" in poolside attire and sexy swimwear. Photos (portraits, video and roaming) by Rony's Photobooth. The Escondite, 410 Boyd St., downtown;. noon- 8 p.m. $15 before 1 p.m., $20 after. restlessnites.com/maysummertramp.
More next week!
