Party Pick of the Week: Motown on Mondays Celebrates 7 Years on Friday

Celebrating seven soulful, sizzling years this week, Motown on Mondays — which usually kicks off the week (and extends the weekend) at the Short Stop on Mondays — moves to a special place on a special night with a killer lineup for its birthday. M.O.M., as it’s called, takes over the Echoplex this Friday for a night full of freaky fun and floor funkin’. Headlining the bill for the evening is NYC’s Danny Krivit, aka Danny Rock, a DJ legend whose career started when James Brown himself gave him white-label advance promo copies of “Get on the Good Foot” and “Think” by Lyn Collins — two great jams that grind great together and have been sampled more times than anyone can count.

Krivit went on to spin soulful mixes at New York discos and was a fixture at iconic clubs such as the Loft (where the original "DJ Record Pool" took place) and Paradise Garage in the '70s. He garnered residencies at spots such as NYC’s Roxy alongside the likes of Grandmaster Flash and Africa Bambaata, as well as Area, Danceteria, the Ice Palace, Laces, the Limelight, Red Zone, Save the Robots, Studio 54, Tracks, the Tunnel, the World and many more in the '80s.

Getting down at M.O.M. Courtesy M.O.M.