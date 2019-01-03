Party Pick of the Week: Motown on Mondays Celebrates 7 Years on Friday

Celebrating seven soulful, sizzling years this week, Motown on Mondays — which usually kicks off the week (and extends the weekend) at the Short Stop on Mondays — moves to a special place on a special night with a killer lineup for its birthday. M.O.M., as it’s called, takes over the Echoplex this Friday for a night full of freaky fun and floor funkin’. Headlining the bill for the evening is NYC’s Danny Krivit, aka Danny Rock, a DJ legend whose career started when James Brown himself gave him white-label advance promo copies of “Get on the Good Foot” and “Think” by Lyn Collins — two great jams that grind great together and have been sampled more times than anyone can count.
Krivit went on to spin soulful mixes at New York discos and was a fixture at iconic clubs such as the Loft (where the original "DJ Record Pool" took place) and Paradise Garage in the '70s. He garnered residencies at spots such as NYC’s Roxy alongside the likes of Grandmaster Flash and Africa Bambaata, as well as Area, Danceteria, the Ice Palace, Laces, the Limelight, Red Zone, Save the Robots, Studio 54, Tracks, the Tunnel, the World and many more in the '80s.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Also rocking the always-bouncing dance bash: Chicago "Crate Diggers/Grimy" beatster Zernell, and M.O.M. San Francisco shakers Lazyboy and Gordo Cabeza (who founded the original M.O.M. parties). Of course the M.O.M. L.A. Players (Expo, DJ Jedi, Sloepoke, Monalisa, C-Minus) will be in the house shaking booties, too, as will hosts The Baka Boyz.
While M.O.M. always provides the best soul from Motown (Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, etc.) and Motown-like artists (James Brown, Aretha Franklin, etc.) including originals, remixes, covers, sampled tunes and more, many never get to experience it in full cold sweat effect since it goes down on a school/work night. This is your chance to let M.O.M. move you. Two rooms of dancing, full bar and a vinyl record pop-up from WaxAddict L.A.
The Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park; Fri., Jan., 4, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets at the door $12 before 11 p.m., $15 after; 21+. Tickets and more info at MOMDJSLA.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!