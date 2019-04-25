 


4
Party Pick: Giorgio's Disco Goes BigEXPAND
Tyler Curtis

Party Pick: Giorgio's Disco Goes Big

Lina Lecaro | April 25, 2019 | 4:15pm
Giorgio's chic disco vibes are still alive and kickin' at The Standard Hotel on Sunset after six sexy years, and once again, creators Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin are going big to celebrate. The club, named after Giorgio Moroder (who actually performed for the promoters and L.A. fans last year for his birthday) once again presents Giorgio's LIVE at the Globe Theatre, this time with a massive and multi-faceted fête that promises to be as unforgettable as their more intimate affairs.

Dita VonTeese will sparkle on stage with a performance along with synth pop kings Holy Ghost!, while the dance floor is sure to be packed thanks to DJ sets by disco fave Cerrone, drag legend Lady Bunny, and Giorgio's DJ Adam 12.

Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; Sat.-Sun., April 27-28, 7 p.m-2 a.m.; $45. (310) 384-3789, ticketfly.com.

