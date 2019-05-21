 


Party Pick: Back in the Day with DJ Moist
Party Pick: Back in the Day with DJ Moist

Lina Lecaro | May 21, 2019 | 8:15am
DJ Moist on hump night? Kinda perfect ain't it? The L.A. based R&B and hip-hop selector can be found spinning sexy sounds on Mondays (at his long-running Moist Mondays at La Cita Bar) and Fridays (spinning '90s and early 2000 body-rockers at The Lash) but here we recommend his newest jam for a middle of the week flashback — Back In The Day at The Short Stop.

Moist is all about getting crowds to let go of inhibitions, to get down and grind, and have a good time. This new party has all the ingredients for sultry success too: great old school tracks (from Janet Jackson to Jay-Z), the Short Stop's dranks (when they're cheap and strong, that's what ya call 'em!) and the neighborhood bar itself, which we shamelessly once named the best bar in L.A. to get you "LA-id," thanks to the dark and cozy, booth-lined dance area. Moist, whose real name is Keith Myers, is an actor by day, and that helps him read rooms better than most, offering "nostalgia jams you used to make out to" and bringing bounce to the dance floor like few do. Dress to sweat.

The Short Stop, 1455 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park.; Wed., May 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; free (21+). facebook.com/DJMoist/.

