Party Pick: AFEX Brings Back the Old School Hip Hop

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Adam 12 (aka Adam Bravin) is L.A.’s most versatile DJ. The man who keeps Cloak & Dagger’s dance floor musically mysterious on Tuesdays and Giorgio’s Disco’s floor feverishly funky on Saturday also somehow found time to tour with his band She Wants Revenge last year, and guest around town, too. (He used to spin soul jams at soirees for Barack Obama, and I’m sure he misses it as much as we miss the former prez.) The DJ also knows how to make a room heave on hip-hop, and his club AFEX did it, and did it well throughout the mid-2000s after kicking off at Temporary Spaces on Fountain (the now-ceased traveling club concept from Sean Patrick) and Colony on Cahuenga (also long gone).

On Friday, Bravin returns to his rap music roots, bringing back the beats-driven bash for his birthday and that of his co-promoter Eddie Donaldson. AFEX only rocks hip-hop, classics and breaks from 1979 to 2005 (it used to be up to 1999, but they smartly expanded the playlist a bit) and it goes for old-school vibes atmosphere-wise, too: It's known for serving 40s in brown paper bags, and the fresh-from-the-liquor-store-style brews are back.

