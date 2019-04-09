Paradise::Parallax in the High Desert at the Joshua Treenial

The new edition of the Joshua Treenial art festival is this weekend, April 12-14. Along the Pioneertown/Joshua Tree/29 Palms continuum, with a gathering and performance hub at BOXOProjects, a proliferation of art exhibitions, installations, land-art happenings and studio tours all highlight the affecting landscape and the unbounded creativity of its inspired denizens.

The majority of the weekend’s installations and performances take place at BoxoHOUSE, which is both curatorial and event/information HQ for the weekend, and where you’re most likely to find curators Bernard Leibov and KJ Baysa. Other local venues also host events, such as the Integratron (although that one is sold out) and Art Queen (an art oasis and shopping collective, which is open year-round). Several other area galleries and independent artists are invited to produce and highlight their own exhibitions and programming, as well as offering a slate of open studio tours with the artists themselves.

EXPAND Jetsonorama at the Joshua Treenial 2017 Courtesy Joshua Treenial

In 2017, the theme was Event Horizon, and works included strange objects and signs nestled among the boulders, sound and light events illuminating outcroppings, free-standing sculptures imparting middle-distance destinations and framing the landscape, and performative activations of, once again, the otherworldly landscape that is the magnet and muse of the whole idea.