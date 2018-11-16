You Could Own a Piece of Sharon Tate's Iconic '60s Chic

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are seen out and about almost daily in Hollywood right now, donning polyester slacks and shaggy do's as they film scenes for Quentin Tarantino’s new film about the Manson family, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But pics of Margot Robbie — in long frosted hair, mini dresses and go-go boots — seem to be getting the most attention online of late, and not just because of her own beauty and celebrity. The I, Tonya star plays Sharon Tate, the beautiful starlet who was murdered by stabbing while pregnant in the L.A. home she shared with husband Roman Polanksi, all at the command of cult leader Charles Manson.
Forty-nine years after her death, Tate remains a captivating Hollywood icon for her fashion, her demeanor, her roles and, of course, her tragic death, which came way too soon. Those enthralled with her image eagerly await Tarantino's film, but it's not the only Tate impersonation we’ll see next year. Hilary Duff reportedly is starring in another film about the model-actress called The Haunting of Sharon Tate (though Tate’s younger sister, Debra, has called the latter movie "tacky” in interviews).
At Julien's Auction House in Beverly Hills, more famous figures' belongings have been featured, but few inspire the kind of excitement that Tate's — which becomes available today — has. There is an enduring fascination with the actress and a hunger for insight into who she was that may never cease. The auction house’s latest offerings are sure to satisfy it.
The Dallas-born actress, who was seen on TV shows such as Mister Ed and The Beverly Hillbillies before her breakout role in Valley of the Dolls (1967), wasn't necessarily known for her acting as much as she was her looks, but she had a presence and charisma that translated to the screen like few actresses did. From her modish eye makeup to her glamorous hair and her sexy frocks, her image represented the best of late-'60s style. Her wedding look to Roman Polanski on her 25th birthday was something to behold: an Edwardian-inspired, high-necked minidress she made herself, complemented by flowers in her lush tresses. The dress is just one of many minis up for auction.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Vintage collectors have a lot of dresses to drool over: a silk dress worn by Tate in the 1968 documentary The New Cinema; a black lace Christian Dior mini worn by the star at the London premiere of her husband’s 1966 film Cul-de-Sac; Tate’s Golden Globes gown from 1968; the ivory mini dress she wore to wed Polanski; and a groovy green knit Betsey Johnson for Paraphernalia mini. Other items for auction include a chocolate mink from Fuhrman’s Beverly Hills and even some of her iconic black Revlon eyeliner in black and white, and a Maybelline eyebrow pencil, each estimated to sell for $300 to $500 (obviously of value as a collectible, not for use).
Exhibitions of Tate (and Cher designer Bob Mackie estate sale) auction items at Julien's Auctions on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Standard Oil Building Beverly Hills, 257 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills. Free and open to the public. Bid on items online at juliensauctions.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!