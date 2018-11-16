You Could Own a Piece of Sharon Tate's Iconic '60s Chic

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are seen out and about almost daily in Hollywood right now, donning polyester slacks and shaggy do's as they film scenes for Quentin Tarantino’s new film about the Manson family, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But pics of Margot Robbie — in long frosted hair, mini dresses and go-go boots — seem to be getting the most attention online of late, and not just because of her own beauty and celebrity. The I, Tonya star plays Sharon Tate, the beautiful starlet who was murdered by stabbing while pregnant in the L.A. home she shared with husband Roman Polanksi, all at the command of cult leader Charles Manson.

Forty-nine years after her death, Tate remains a captivating Hollywood icon for her fashion, her demeanor, her roles and, of course, her tragic death, which came way too soon. Those enthralled with her image eagerly await Tarantino's film, but it's not the only Tate impersonation we’ll see next year. Hilary Duff reportedly is starring in another film about the model-actress called The Haunting of Sharon Tate (though Tate’s younger sister, Debra, has called the latter movie "tacky” in interviews).

Married in a mini Courtesy Julien's Auctions