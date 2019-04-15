Kiss List: L.A.'s Top Beauty Influencers

Selling the idea of self-improvement and transformation, the beauty industry is a multimillion-dollar business that keeps getting bigger. A couple decades ago, cosmetics companies only used celebrities and professional models to help sell their products and provide gorgeous canvases to showcase the myriad products on the market.

Of course, it's a whole other ball of lipstick wax now. The makeup artists who create alluring looks for today's superstars have come out from behind their clients' shadows to share their tips, tricks and secrets, gaining fans in their own right. Would-be models don't need to be accepted at agencies for exposure as they can share their looks and lives on Instagram and Snapchat, garnering such massive followings in the process that they've forced beauty companies to take notice, leading to collaborations, "beauty ambassador" deals and endorsement contracts. This has led to some controversies about the crazy sums of money commanded by some influencers and questions about disclosure of payment for positive reviews (and negative ones against competitors), but that's another article, and most fans don't seem to really care when it comes to their favorites.

And then there's the real organic success stories: consumers and otherwise average Joes and Joannes who review products and offer tutorials online, showing off great application skills on themselves with the help of editing apps and a thumping soundtrack. Watching these glitzy guides is not only educational, it's addictive, and those who do them well have created an undeniable niche online, especially on You Tube, where subscriber counts and video views equal financial gains all on their own. Not surprisingly, a lot of the above seem to reside in Los Angeles. After all, L.A. is where dreamers still come to "make it," and natives know better than anyone that there's real power in looking great. That power manifests in a lot of ways, but today it's the power of influence that means — and pays — the most.