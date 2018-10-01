 


One Artist’s Quest to Quench the Thirst of Water & Spirit

Shana Nys Dambrot | October 1, 2018 | 2:02pm
For artist and filmmaker Johnny Otto, painting and directing is already a joyful and intense way of life — but it’s not enough. He, like many others in these troubled times, is further compelled to use his talent and luck in service to others. So when his major new solo show, Water & Spirit — his first in nearly 13 years — opens this weekend in Hollywood, expect something special.

Art by Johnny Otto
Art by Johnny Otto
Courtesy of the artist

Aside from the visual rewards of his energetic, bright, brash and bold paintings, proceeds from this exhibition will benefit the amazing charity Drop in the Bucket — an L.A.- and Uganda-based NGO that digs wells in order to provide refugees, especially children, with clean water to drink.

Drop in the Bucket is founded and supported by a host of music industry names as well — such as Henry Rollins, who recorded the above PSA on its behalf — so opening night promises entertaining surprises in addition to the good karma, great art and urgent awareness-raising on the true stakes of the global water crisis.

Radiant Space, 1444 N Sierra Bonita Ave., Hollywood; johnnyotto.com; Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 6, 7–10 p.m.; exhibition continues through Nov. 3.

Facebook Event Page

Art by Johnny Otto
Art by Johnny Otto
Courtesy of the artist

