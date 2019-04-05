Now & Nowhere: Queer Film Icon Gregg Araki Brings His Apocalyptic Vision to Millennial TV

Are sexual fluidity, existential dread and perverse punchline-driven witticisms a requirement for the millennial generation these days? In the new Starz program Now Apocalypse, it would appear so: Its Technicolor depiction of 20-somethings in L.A. trying to find love, success and themselves feels fresh and on the nose at the same time, creating a fantastical, stylized world where funky fashion, fetishism and cynicism collide.

For young viewers, the amalgamation surely feels accurate, or at least amusingly aspirational, especially since it's all reflected by gorgeous nubile youths on the show. But viewers in their 30, 40s and beyond can relate, too (if they don't watch with a get-off-my-lawn attitude, that is). This modern coming-of-age romp is filled with vaping, sexting, mate-swapping, three-ways, pee play, role play, rolling, trolling and tripping, webcams, online dating, public sex followed by ghosting and self-conscious special snowflake-esque quests to feel good and look cool. It's all pretty timeless and familiar because we've all gone through it — growing up, hooking up, hating the world as we struggle to find our place in it so that maybe one day we don't. For Generation X, this is particularly resonant, especially for those of us who've been familiar with the previous work of Now Apocalypse's creator, Gregg Araki.

Araki is like a god in the queer, punk, goth and alternative communities, especially in Los Angeles. After our interview at a Hollywood Starbucks near the home of the 59-year-old L.A. native, I posted the obligatory selfie with my subject on social media, which was as meaningful to me as a pic with any rock star or movie star I've ever interviewed. I was clearly not alone in my admiration for the filmmaker, as dozens of friends and acquaintances — gay and straight — had words of worship and praise, sharing how formative his films were, and how they expressed the darkness and decadence of their youth, both real and imagined. A huge part of this connection has to do with music, too. For Araki, music isn't just a soundtrack to our lives; his films have always been driven by a sonic script, usually of the effervescent shoegaze or dark industrial variety, and it's been nearly as important as his hyper-sexual visuals.

So it doesn't come as a surprise when we sit down to talk, sipping iced coffees, when Araki reveals something we both have in common — writing about music for this publication. He has fond memories of covering and reviewing bands like Jesus and Mary Chain and Ministry for the Weekly in the '80s under then–music editor Craig Lee, just after graduating from USC's School of Cinematic Arts. He even included a dedication to Lee at the end of his film Totally F**cked Up, he says.

"I was just this sort of underground filmmaker making my little underground black-and-white, 16mm movies, and you know I was always into music and alternative music. It was a way to get free records," recalls Araki, who answered an ad for interns just like yours truly. "Also I got into all these free shows."

Years later, when Araki gained notoriety for 1992's The Living End, he scored the cover of the paper he used to write for. "This is so L.A.," he says. "But I remember going to Tower Records on Sunset and seeing myself on the cover of the Weekly and going, 'Shit,' and like, freaking out."

When asked if he felt like he'd made it, Araki says no, the feeling was "the opposite. I felt naked, like oh my God. I just felt so visible and that made me really uncomfortable. Because I'm a filmmaker and I'm behind the camera. This was like my face on the cover." His discomfort with that, I tell him, is not exactly what many might deem "so L.A.," at least not today.

James Duval in the Araki classic Nowhere Strand Releasing

Araki would go on to make Totally F**cked Up, and two even more beloved alternative classics, Nowhere and The Doom Generation, all featuring actors who themselves went on to garner major mainstream movie fame (Rose McGowan, Heather Graham, Mena Suvari and Ryan Phillippe, to name a few). His face and especially his name became just as well known, in Los Angeles, the United States and around the world. And since his work was synonymous with shocking, angsty, queer and polysexual imagery and storylines, his most prolific period was not without controversy.

Interestingly, Araki's own sexuality became one of the most contentious topics surrounding him in those days, and not in the way some might assume. It was pretty obvious Araki was gay based on his films (which always seemed to cast an extra longing and lusty gaze on their male stars, in particular), and in interviews about his work he identified that way (he's referred to himself as a "Japanese gay American"). But when it became known that he'd started a relationship with a woman (former Beverly Hills, 90120 star Kathleen Robertson, who also starred in Nowhere) in the late '90s, many in the gay community didn't like it, hypocritically questioning the filmmaker's right to the very sexual freedom it always fought for. But Araki's bread and butter was exploring the blurred lines of sexuality and challenging gender norms, so why would he live his own life any differently?

Subsequent projects, including Splendor, the 1997 exploration of polyamory starring his then-girlfriend, and years later, the apocalyptic trip out of Kaboom from 2010, continued to celebrate bisexuality or polysexuality, a no-boundaries approach to love and sex that today is expressed with more au courant terminology like "nonbinary," "gender/sexual fluidity" and "pansexuality."