Nonprofit Pillar City Hearts Puts a Fresh Focus on Youth Arts Education

Los Angeles has a lot of talent when it comes to arts-based charities, with an admirable focus on providing access and instruction in visual, literary and performing arts to young people in underserved communities. But even among all these creative philanthropic enterprises, City Hearts stands out as unique.

Across nearly 35 years and some 35,000 students engaged, City Hearts (founded in 1984) has been offering workshops, classes, serial program, and performance opportunities including studies of Shakespeare, playwriting, improv and dance — all of which are specifically designed to teach problem solving, bolster confidence, find and hone individual voices, and promote self-expression. These are valuable life skills that can be harder than usual to come by in neglected neighborhoods, and all the more crucial for achieving life’s dreams.

Van Nuys Blvd. Raul Vega

Among all these courses, perhaps most associated with City Hearts is its robust photography programming. Starting with the Fresh Focus: A New Shot at Life program, City Hearts organizers are firm believers that practicing photography encourages the development of a critical, analytical eye and attentiveness to detail and context. These facets can help students — as they help us all — to more fully understand the world around us, seen with fresh eyes. This too, they believe, is all the more crucial when the students face more than their fair share of challenges.