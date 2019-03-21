Nick Brandt: Big Pictures, Shrinking World

In a new exhibition and publication, acclaimed photographer Nick Brandt continues with what has become his life's work, to document, evocatively depict and labor diligently toward slowing and reversing the degradation of the natural environment and its catastrophic effects on all living things. Though his vision and concerns are global, his birthplace in the U.K. and his primary residence north of Malibu, his heart is in East Africa, among the people and especially the animals who share a common fate at the wilderness-facing edges of industrial development. That's where he's been photographing for almost two decades, and where his activist charity the Big Life Foundation operates.

Brandt's signature is large-scale, 3:1 ratio panoramic landscapes, rendered in rich and majestic black-and-white, depicting, for example, animals such as lions and elephants in detailed settings that portray these denizens of wild places with the encroachments of urbanity. In This Empty World, his new book and current exhibition of the same name at Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles, Brandt introduces color and complexified settings in a variation on his compound in-camera process. The documentarian and allegorical impulses active in the surreal images made in this way are technical and emotional marvels.

"Someone once called my work a hybrid of staged and street photography," Brandt tells the Weekly, "and that's pretty accurate. But the animals are not staged at all. They are and remain wild." The theatrical look of the photographs is partly because of their large size and rich lighting, but it's also due to the cinematic level of production quality both on location and in the planning and editing studio. Despite the geopolitical and literary power of their content, because Brandt's knack for creating spatial and temporal effects is seamless, believable, impossible and diligently actual, the first thing everyone wants to know is how he makes them.

Each image results from stitching together sets of frames that were originally all made on location and entirely in camera. Brandt collapses timelines but his physical orientations remain consistent; he places locked-down, motion-triggered cameras in remote locations, where sets have been built replicating common sites from the urban environment, such as bridges and gas stations. The set is built and left alone, allowing weeks and sometimes months for the local animal population to get used to it and eventually to wander through, triggering the camera. Once that happens, Brandt's team returns and finishes the detailed settings, staging scenes with human actors and lighting that replicates the circumstances of the first pictures, creating compositions based entirely around the animals' behavior. The finished pictures composite the two source captures — real animals, real people, real places, weeks apart.

EXPAND Nick Brandt, "This Empty World" behind-the-scenes layout and set construction Courtesy of the artist

This differs from previous series, in which Brandt's process also involved waiting for animals and juxtaposing landscapes across various stages of industrialization. "Through the course of my career, it's been a progression toward staging," he recounts. "I don't have control over the animals but I am desperate to photograph them before they disappear. I want to create scenes and tell stories and to achieve the decisive moment. But I wanted to work harder for the picture, to not always or not only be waiting."

Brandt was a painter first, and then a director, and he recalls that the fun was in "the totality of creating, not only finding." The book contains extensive behind-the-scenes documentation of his entire production process.

EXPAND Nick Brandt, Savannah With Lion & Humans (2018), archival pigment print Courtesy of the artist and Fahey/Klein Gallery

"I had to unlearn everything I knew about animals," Brandt explains. "I hate the word 'nobility,'?" he says yet acknowledges that his previous black-and-white works had an assertive majesty. That series, he says, was one thing, but for this one, he needed extra reality.

"If the messages in Inherit the Dust were about how the nobility endures despite our accumulating trash, these are more about the anxiety that comes with ever more intimate interaction. I wanted to create a sense of anxiety," Brandt says, of course without actually upsetting the animals, the better to convey the idea that the people are not only the villains but themselves victims of the same environmental devastation. "Because," he says, "it always impacts the rural poor first."

EXPAND Nick Brandt, River of People With Elephants in Day (2018), archival pigment print Courtesy of the artist and Fahey/Klein Gallery

In works such as the "River of People" pieces, a cast of 500 did night shoots for two straight months; and in one the dust storm was very, very real. Most of the people are local, Brandt explains, which means mostly the Maasai community. "But I didn't want too much of a single localized ethnicity, I wanted to reflect people and tribes from all over East Africa."



There are definitely shades of photographers like Gregory Crewdson and Jeff Wall, whose sweeping cinema-vérité location productions often use amateur actors in designed locations. Brandt is after as much naturalism as possible within the scene, so he leaves participants alone on set until they relax, and their behavior defaults to something more natural. "Real life is superior to what I might have come up with in my imagination," Brandt says, and even with all his planning, there is room for the true possibility of discovery.

EXPAND Nick Brandt, Bridge Construction With Elephants & Workers at Night (2018), archival pigment print Courtesy of the artist and Fahey/Klein Gallery