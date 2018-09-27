New York's Oddities Flea Market Is a Perfectly Freaky Fit for L.A.

As a child, Ryan Matthew Cohn would bring home bird carcasses and other peculiar things from the woods — not unlike a family cat collecting odds and (dead) ends from outdoors — and store them under his bed inside plastic bags. Just as cat trophies are justifiable aspects of their instinctual drive to bring back food for their litter, Cohn’s desire to collect oddities derived from his instinctual knowledge that these things have artistic and monetary value. Now, Cohn curates the Oddities Flea Market, an epic bazaar featuring vendors of taxidermied animals, osteological artwork, anatomical curiosities, medical ephemera and other similarly unconventional fare. On Saturday, Sept. 29, Cohn and his wife/business partner, Regina, are bringing their Brooklyn-based enterprise to the historic Globe Theatre in downtown L.A., where they will be joined by dozens of Los Angeles vendors known for the city's most unique and wonderfully weird wares.

Artist Ave Rose Courtesy Oddities Flea Market

Egyptian mummification stands as evidence that preserving and celebrating dead things is nothing new. However, to think that collecting and selling oddities is historically taboo would be inaccurate. “In the Victorian era, taxidermy was incredibly popular and accepted — and death in general,” Cohn explains. “You had 'memento mori' artwork, where you had wreaths made out of human hair that were used to remember loved ones that had passed away. ... Same thing with animals. When pets would die, it was very common to have them stuffed and kept in the house.”

The reasons that artists and collectors have historically gravitated toward oddities varies, and while much of the content that makes up this market may seem macabre to some, in another context, collecting and working with dead things sounds quite reasonable. “[For me,] it was more just an interest in nature and also anatomy and things of that nature, and that was definitely the basis of my artwork growing up,” Cohn says. “Different artists and different people that are involved in our market have different reasons for collecting it. ... I think some people are genuinely fascinated with death and so it's celebrated, and [they] accept the fact that we're all gonna die some day and we're celebrating mortality to a certain degree. ... Then I think it's purely aesthetic to a lot of other people, [who] just enjoy the imagery of the skull or the imagery of a corpse or a dead animal or a dead creature.”