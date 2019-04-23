New Playboy Pop-Up Puts Spotlight on Social Change, Not Sex

When Hugh Hefner died in September of 2017, it was one of the most polarizing pop culture passings in recent history. While his accomplishments in the world of publishing had not gone unnoticed, his lascivious lifestyle was always at the forefront — via tabloids, hedonistic soirees and events, and eventually a weekly TV show.

The Girls Next Door, which showed the media giant and his three girlfriends in a "reality" format, was definitely a precursor to E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians' cutesy, contrived situational set-up, as well as the aspirational aspects (swank surroundings, paid for physiques, glamorous red carpet events) that currently drive most television of this ilk today. It's no coincidence that the K gals and women on the Real Housewives franchise, for example, all seem to strive for the same exaggerated, fake look; Hef set that standard for them, and for all of us really.

And while we can hate that standard and the objectification that comes with it, I don't think it’s right to hate the man himself. He simply did too much good during his lifetime and, yes, that includes the nudity he showcased in Playboy, too. The magazine was the first major publication to acknowledge women as sexual beings and, despite what some might say, more than playthings. It elevated the female form on its pages and made it something to marvel at and even worship. By making sure the images were beautifully shot, and that they ran alongside only the very best journalism and noted writers, he took away the shame that shrouded sex in previous decades and transformed art, media and culture in the process.