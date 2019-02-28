New DTLA Gallery Brannan Mason Opens Its Doors and Minds

Adding to the still-expanding lineup of new, warehouse-scale contemporary art galleries opening in downtown’s Arts District, this weekend’s inauguration for Brannan Mason Gallery promises a fresh take on the premise. All of its exhibitions will focus on social, political and environmental issues, with causes and organizations chosen by the artists to receive donations from each sale.

Brannan Mason's debut two-person exhibition comes from artists Etienne Rougery-Herbaut and Samdi, and benefits the ACLU’s Immigrants Rights Project. CORNERSTONE is not only the gallery’s first show, it is also the U.S. debut for both artists; it presents new works from each as well as an exuberant series of collaborations the two conceived specially for this occasion.

EXPAND Etienne Rougery-Herbaut, Harlem Twins Courtesy Brannan Mason Gallery

Samdi’s paintings are richly textured, chromatically saturated abstractions and stylized portraits infused with technique and emotion. Rougery-Herbaut’s New York City portrait series highlights the personal dignity and historic bravery of people who have come as immigrants to this country, from all kinds of places for all kinds of reasons.