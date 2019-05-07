Netflix's Bonding Is a Quirky and Quickie Binge

When it comes to the millennial mindset, there are certain things we all know to be true: (1) attention spans are short, (2) sex shaming is no longer a thing, and (3) “Netflix and chill” is very much still a thing. Bonding, Netflix’s new original seven-episode series, is an uncensored look at life for 20-somethings today, and it provides a quirky and quick (each episode is only 15 minutes) viewing experience for those fascinated by the fetish world — or not.

Based in New York, the series follows Pete (Brandon Scannell of Heathers [the series]), as he joins his high school best friend Tiff (Zoe Levin of Palo Alto, The Way Way Back) in her underground dominatrix business. When it comes to the world of kink, the show pulls no punches; especially not for those who get off on them. Exploring everything from pee play to penguin dress-up, the show goes places very few do, which is one of its greatest merits. Some of the show’s funniest moments also come from these no-holds-barred kink scenes, although writer/director Rightor Doyle is careful to make sure the humor comes via the characters, not the kink itself. Like we said, shaming ain't hip these days.

While the writing is fantastically witty, Bonding struggles early on primarily due to the naïveté of its leading players. Being Doyle’s professional directing debut, and with leads Scannell and Levin driving the show on their own, the first couple episodes lack consistent pace and tone. There's also not much chemistry between Scannell and Levin, at least not until around episode 3, so it's hard to believe the premise of the show — that they really are "bonded" as besties.