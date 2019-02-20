Nazis and Cinderella Don't Mix in New Matthew Bourne Dance Production

There was excitement in the air during opening weekend at Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella at the Ahmanson Theater, which was markedly enhanced by obvious fans of the rags-to-riches princess-themed classic. We noted clusters of cute little girls in powder-blue dresses and thoughtful updos fluttering about and taking photos with the show’s backdrop outside. But those same youngsters walked out of the theater with disappointed faces by the show’s end, and we felt their pain. While this dance-driven production has its captivating moments and all involved are obviously quite talented and well-intentioned, the show lacks magic. Yes, I’ll say it — the Disney kind.

With direction and choreography by Bourne (best known in L.A. for his version of The Red Shoes, which came here last year, and his all-male Swan Lake) and music by Prokofiev, this version of Cinderella takes place in 1940s London during World War II, and it’s basically a war-torn romantic ballet. It could have been provocative and even deep but was instead kind of drab and sad. And let’s face it, without a ball, a coach and horses (or mice) or even a prince, it’s not quite Cinderella. Throw a Nazi bombing blitz on top of this gaping void and it’s just not very fun, either. Though the show is appropriate for younger audiences, fans who enjoy the girliness and dreaminess of the classic tale probably won’t be happy. They didn't appear to be on opening weekend. Just don’t bring your kids.



