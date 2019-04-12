Museum of Hashtags: Ice Cream, Illusions, Selfies and Death

To the degree that every contemporary art museum is an Instagram stage these days, the emergence of unapologetically social media–oriented art projects was probably inevitable. We live in a world where LACMA (home of Urban Light, one of the most Instagrammed things in the world) has an Instagram artist in residence, and the Broad (home of that ridiculous Koons) launched itself with influencer events. It's a world where art is routinely ruined (at the 14th Factory, in Russian museums, at the Hirshhorn...) by ambitious selfie seekers.

So it almost makes sense that it's now a world that also panders to the Insta-glam impulse — and L.A. is definitely part of the trend. The Museum of Ice Cream has melted away but the Museum of Illusions appears to be here to stay; the Museum of Selfies is now a permanent fixture on Hollywood Boulevard; and let us not forget that while the internet is forever, life is short, as we check into the Museum of Death.

