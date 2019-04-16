Monsterpalooza: Where Weirdos Go to Shop 'Til They Drop

It doesn't need to be Halloween for the folks of Los Angeles to get their ghoul on. Twice a year, the three-day annual event known as Monsterpalooza rears its bloody, decapitated head to celebrate horror icons, monster makeup, scream-inducing special effects and movie merch. The eerie expo, which took place April 12-14 at the Pasadena Convention Center, also offers a chance to peek behind the curtain of the film industry, with instructional demonstrations and panels featuring stars of stage and scream. But for many, the best part of the creature conference is the shopping, which features a huge selection of gothic goods, wicked wares and haunted household items.

Erin Maxwell

With hundreds of vendors and exhibitors, the event incorporates macabre into everything you can imagine — from practical products such as kitchen goods and utensils to nightmarish collectible art. As fans of the odd and strange —goths, metalheads, movie buffs, nerds and many from the professional "scarer" community (which some might liken to Juggalos on skates) — fill the main floor exploring makeup exhibits and creature creators, vendors are given the opportunity to show off their eccentric merchandise right alongside them.