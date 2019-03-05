"Modern Love" Illustrator Brian Rea Doesn't Take Death Seriously

Brian Rea’s paintings are built from words, hundreds of them, maybe thousands, nestled and nested and jostling against one another like oblong jigsaw puzzle pieces that click into place to form stream-of-consciousness cloud formations, like lists of therapy topics run through a perceptual shredder. Perhaps, as the illustrator of The New York Times “Modern Love” column, it’s unsurprising that his personal visual art would tend toward a word-based drawing technique. And it’s even more appropriate that Rea has, in addition to a robust studio practice, just published an original book of his own.

EXPAND Brian Rea, page(s) from Death Wins a Goldfish Courtesy Chronicle Books

In Death Wins a Goldfish: Reflections From a Grim Reaper's Yearlong Sabbatical (Chronicle Books), Rea illustrates his own story, a cheeky and charming and secretly profound variation on the “Death Takes a Holiday” motif. It is revealed that Death is not a singular being but a role in a corporate job, like at an office, complete with a human resources department that enforces this particular Death’s mandatory vacation days. Begrudgingly at first, Death soon warms over, as he engages in the charms of surfing, nature walks, beachcombing, dating… He runs with the bulls, he sings karaoke, he literally stops and smells flowers, he wins a goldfish at the carnival, he takes up painting.

