Meet an Artist Monday: York Chang

York Chang is a unique presence in the L.A. art world, a consummate practitioner of multidextrous, concept-driven painting and sculpture who is also a practicing lawyer. Although his art is not about legal matters in a direct or political sense, his intentions are to break down information overload to arrive at more fundamental, if fractured, truths about human experience. Between fiction and social discourse, information and empathy, truth and truthiness, the mixed-media paintings, collages, photography, appropriations and meta-narratives he generates do that thing art does best — using artifice to get back to reality. Chang’s work goes on view April 7 at the Orange County Museum of Art and April 13 at Vincent Price Art Museum.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

YORK CHANG: It's been a gradual process of understanding, but maybe it was the moment I realized that being an artist is more about a certain way of looking at life as you move through it, rather than about a specific career, vocation or goal.

What is your short answer to people who ask what your work is about?

My work is often about the staging of credibility, about how we give shape and meaning to the tumult of information we come across every day, and all the beautiful ways that we deceive ourselves.