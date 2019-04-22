Meet an Artist Monday: Robert Russell

Robert Russell’s painting style is a kind of dreamy realism, wherein observation, experience, optical phenomenon and art history all blend into a seamless, fantastical critique of how we absorb and process information. Narratives that emerge resemble familiar reality — for, in fact, they are based upon it — and yet through the operations of pigment and perspective, Russell generates a version of the known that is both familiar and urgently strange. His new show explores the visual tropes of the artist monograph in large-scale works, and goes on view April 27 at Anat Ebgi in Culver City.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?



ROBERT RUSSELL: I was always making things even before I can remember speaking. That said, I didn’t call myself an artist until I finally made a painting sometime in my late teens. Painting seemed to me at the time to be the threshold for entry into the status of Artist. I’m now ambivalent about the title and usually just call myself a painter. I still find making things more useful than speaking.

What is your short answer to people who ask what your work is about?

The shortest answer is that it’s about being alive and announcing, “Hey, I exist.” The slightly longer version is that I’m using painting to interrogate the way images and ideas are produced and consumed.

