Meet an Artist Monday: Peter Wu

For this edition of our ongoing series introducing you to some of our favorite Los Angeles artists, we meet Peter Wu, a witty conceptualist and a science fiction–obsessed polymath whose video- and sculpture-based installations interrogate the ways in which mythologies about the future are already fully operational in the present.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

PETER WU: I grew up in an insular Canadian town of 3,000 people where I frequently escaped to my imagination, but I think I really wanted to become an artist during the first year of undergrad at the University of Windsor, where I was introduced to conceptual art. I remember going to the library one summer and checking out as many books as I could around the subject. This was when I realized art could be an intellectual pursuit.