Meet an Artist Monday: Mark Dean Veca

Mark Dean Veca is a painter and installation artist whose signature style of opulently obsessive fine-line drawing and bold color creates canvases and both indoor and outdoor murals that are visually alluring, impressively analog, witty, a tad political, and pretty dark for what is allegedly pop art. Veca is adept at transforming or reimagining common images like brand and corporate logos, cartoon characters, signage and advertising tropes, the extra-lushness of Baroque era architecture, and classic French wallpaper into fresh critique of modern visual culture. Lately, he’s been thinking a lot about Popeye.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

MARK DEAN VECA: I first started thinking of myself as an artist when I was in second grade. I’d be copying a cartoon or something and the other kids would say “Ooh! You’re a good artist!” and I’d think “Oh. Really? I guess I’ll keep doing this!”