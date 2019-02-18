Meet an Artist Monday: Mallory Turner

An ongoing series of Q&As with contemporary Los Angeles artists. This week we interview Mallory Turner, an accomplished music photographer whose body of portraiture is expansive in its stylish eccentricity and signature fine-art soul. A new issue of her excellent photo-zine Glister will be out this spring, featuring Turner’s newest portraits of the women of indie pop.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

MALLORY TURNER: I became entranced with photography sophomore year of high school in photo class. I never excelled in any other forms of art; once I stepped into that first semester of Photo 1, I knew I wanted to have a career in photography.

Continue Reading

What would you be doing if you weren’t an artist?

Most likely working in another aspect of the music industry and/or putting more focus into turning my [all-girl punk-themed] catering business Riot Grill into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Why do you live and work in L.A., and not elsewhere?

I'm definitely drawn to big cities, I like that I'm not worried I'm missing out on any opportunities because of where I live. I've spent a good amount of time in NYC and Toronto and love both those cities as well — but you can't beat L.A. for the weather and all the opportunities in the music and film industries here.



EXPAND Mallory Turner, portrait of Charlene Kaye Courtesy of the artist

When was your first show?

I've been in a few group shows for music photographers, including a few cities of To the Front, which is an awesome traveling photo show highlighting non-male music photographers. My only solo show so far was last year's launch event for Volume 1 of my photo series/zine Glister, which is an ongoing series I'm shooting of women of alt-pop in bathtubs.

When is/was your current/most recent/next show?

Nothing confirmed yet, but planning on having Volume 2 of my Glister zine out in time for a launch event in May 2019.



EXPAND Mallory Turner, portrait of Z. Berg Courtesy of the artist

Do you listen to music while you work? If so, what?

I'm strange in that I really only listen to music while I'm driving and, of course, at live shows. I'll turn music on most of the time during studio portrait sessions but for the most part prefer to edit in silence. In recent years, the majority of what I listen to would fall under the indie pop/rock genre. I'm drawn to more upbeat songs.

Website and social media handles, please!

losteyesight.com

Instagram: @mallorymturner