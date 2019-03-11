Meet an Artist Monday: James Peter Henry

Our ongoing series of Q&As with some of the city’s most intriguing artists. This week, we meet James Peter Henry, a prolific and passionate painter whose canvases and murals combine narrative and stylistic influences from contemporary street art with European art historical movements like cubism and surrealism and the talismanic power of elements from the aboriginal arts he grew up surrounded by in his native Australia. The results are kaleidoscopic tableaux rich with dense, sexy pattern and detail, striking lines, exuberant color and timeless yet modern imagery.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you first know you were an artist?

JAMES PETER HENRY: As a kid I didn’t realize that I was different than most people, I just thought, “I can do this and so can everyone else.” As an adult, I realized I was different when people would be mesmerized by watching me draw. That’s when I realized that not everyone thinks of art like I do. Art for me is like breathing, I just have to draw and paint, I have to do something creative.